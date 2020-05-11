Officials anticipate 'most disruptive week to traffic' since I-4 Ultimate Project began

article

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced on Monday that it is pushing to get major work done before people start returning to work.

Officials anticipate that they will experience the "most disruptive week to traffic we've had since the project began."

At the start of Florida's stay-at-home order, brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that I-4 Ultimate construction would ramp up as people work from home giving crews a chance to finish parts of it.

He anticipated that portions of the 21 mile-long project will be done by summer, which is one to two months earlier than expected.

However, with Florida reopening, FDOT said it will want to make one last push to get major work done before people start hitting the roads once again.

MORE NEWS: When will Florida enter phase 2 of reopening and what will it include?

So, they said they will reduce westbound I-4 traffic to just one lane through Downtown Orlando starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, through 6 a.m. on Monday, May 18.

Advertisement

This will affect traffic from the Princeton exit to Gore Street as "around the clock" construction will take place on those dates.

Officials said that only one lane will be open during the construction, so they encourage drivers to use alternate routes, like exiting at Lee Road or using Orange Blossom Trail, or John Young Parkway.

It may even be better to pay by taking the 429 or 417.

Depending on how the work goes, they added that they may need to close all of I-4 westbound at night.

However, this has yet to be decided.

If this occurs, then they will have everyone get off on Ivanhoe.

These changes will contribute toward building a new transition between Amelia Street and Livingston Street.

It will move traffic from the current westbound lanes up and to the right onto new, "soon-to-be-completed" westbound lanes.

The new lanes are higher, so crews must build over to them and then up to them.

MORE NEWS: Florida coronavirus cases near 41,000; death toll rises by 14, state health officials report

In addition to this change, FDOT said it will also close the westbound Anderson Street exit on Monday night at 9 p.m.

It will stay closed until 6 a.m. on Monday, May 18.

This will allow crews to build in that area.

Officials advise that drivers get off I-4 at Ivanhoe to Colonial and head south on Orange Blossom Trail to Anderson.

The next detour opportunity is Michigan Street, but this will close for just one night on Wednesday.

If you miss Ivanhoe that night, you can get off on John Young Parkway.

Then, officials said that the westbound on-ramp from South Street will close Friday at 9 p.m. and stay closed until 6 a.m. on Monday, May 18.

This will allow crews to build in the area.

They advise drivers to take Division and then turn onto Kaley, where you can get back on I-4.

All of the I-4 ramps to S.R. 408, both eastbound and westbound, will also close at some point during this week, too.

The closures will take place on two different nights.

They will close from 9 p.m. on Thursday until 5 a.m. on Friday and then again from Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m.

On Sunday night, the eastbound 408 ramp and westbound I-4 will close between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Monday, May 18.

They advise Orange Blossom Trail as a detour.

Finally, the last change coming to I-4 during this disruptive week is that westbound S.R. 408 over I-4 will close for just one night.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday until 5 a.m. on Friday, the road will be closed.

So, those coming from the executive airport and heading toward Camping Road Stadium will have to take South Street as a detour and then get back on Orange Blossom Trail.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando