Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
7
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Sumter County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Toll suspensions expanded to Central Florida roadways ahead of Hurricane Ian

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 3:11AM
Hurricane Ian
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has suspended tolls in several areas along the Gulf coast and in Central Florida until further notice as Hurricane Ian comes closer to making impact with the state. 

Officials had previously announced that drivers would not have to pay tolls on Polk Parkway, Pinellas Bayway, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Selmon Expressway, and the Interstate 4 connector. On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis expanded the suspension of tolls to several roads in Central Florida as residents on the west coast of the state evacuate.

The Central Florida toll roads where drivers will not have to pay include: 

  • Apopka Expressway
  • Beachline Expressway
  • Central Florida GreeneWay
  • East-West Expressway
  • Florida Turnpike Mainline
  • Goldenrod Road extension
  • I-4 Express
  • Osceola Parkway
  • Poinciana Parkway
  • Seminole Expressway
  • Southern Connector Extension
  • SR 453
  • Wekiva Parkway
  • Western Beltway

Hurricane Ian strengthened late Tuesday as it continues on its path to Florida. The National Hurricane Center said life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, and flooding is expected with Hurricane Ian in the Florida peninsula.