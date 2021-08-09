Today is the final day of Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday

article

Monday is the final day that Florida residents can take advantage of the ongoing back-to-school sales tax holiday.

The return of students who remained at home last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to mean a need for new clothes, footwear, backpacks, and even pens and paper.

Thanks to the sales tax holiday, shoppers will be able to avoid paying sales taxes on clothes, shoes, and backpacks that cost $60 or less, school supplies that cost $15 or less, and the first $1,000 of the price of personal computers, including laptops and tablets, and computer accessories.

The holiday is part of a $196.3 million tax package that state lawmakers approved in April.

Florida first offered a back-to-school tax holiday in 1998, and 10-day discount periods have only been held in 2007 and 2015. Last year, the holiday lasted three days, the same as in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The holiday was offered for five days in 2019.

This is the second consecutive year that shoppers have been able to avoid paying sales taxes on the first $1,000 of the price of consumers. Cell phones don’t qualify as computer electronics.

The accounting firm KPMG estimates the average per-child cost in back-to-school items will be $268 this year, a 9 percent increase from last year.

