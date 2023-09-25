1 dead in massive house fire in Titusville, firefighters say

Stream FOX 35 News:

One person was found dead in a massive house fire in Titusville on Monday morning, according to the Titusville Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Tonya Lane.

When fire officials arrived, they saw heavy black smoke coming out of three sides of the house, firefighters said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo: Titusville Fire Department

One person was rescued from the home and when firefighters made their way inside, they found one person dead. Another victim was treated on the scene, but was not transported to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.