Person rushed to hospital after suffering burns in Daytona Beach house fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach resident was rushed to a local hospital after suffering from burns and smoke inhalation when their house caught fire Monday morning.

Crews said the fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. on Winchester Street near Madison and Kingston avenues.

The resident's dog was also rescued following a search of the home.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. The State Fire Marshall is investigating. 