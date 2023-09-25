Person rushed to hospital after suffering burns in Daytona Beach house fire

A Daytona Beach resident was rushed to a local hospital after suffering from burns and smoke inhalation when their house caught fire Monday morning.

Crews said the fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. on Winchester Street near Madison and Kingston avenues.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Daytona Beach Fire Rescue Department)

The resident's dog was also rescued following a search of the home.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. The State Fire Marshall is investigating.