'Tina and Ken were like the family': Community mourns couple killed during robbery

At the end of a heartbreaking week for the Mount Dora community, many gathered for a community BBQ to honor the beloved couple who were killed during a robbery. The suspect remains on the run.

The Mount Dora community gathering Saturday to remember the couple who were killed during an armed robbery at their store Monday night. The couple, 47-year-old Minh Nguyen and 56-year-old Khiem Ba Trinh owned T&N Market on North Grandview Street.

Police said that the couple, known as Tina and Ken in their community, were shot multiple times during an armed robbery at the store on Monday night. Tina died at the scene. Ken passed away days later in the hospital.

The community has since been overcome with grief.



"Tina and Ken were like the family in this community. They held this family together," a BBQ attendee said.

At the community BBQ Saturday, many not only shared food but memories of the couple they loved and lost.

"It’s going to be hard because everyone looks forward to coming to that store and getting a smile or a joke," said Jermane Pollock.

Many said Tina and Ken would help parents feed their children and loan money to those who needed it.

"She was more to me than just running the store because she stepped into my life after I lost my mom and helped me save my mom’s house," said LaWanda McKay.

Adults and children trying to wrap their head around the deadly robbery saying Tina and Ken would give you the shirt off their backs if you needed it.



"Every time I go in there and my mom with me if she doesn’t have enough money or something she would just say, 'go ahead get it and you pay me back later'," said an attendee.



Police are still looking for the suspect. The reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect is now up to $10,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).