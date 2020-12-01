Suspect sought after Mount Dora convenience store owner shot dead, another injured

A search is underway for the suspect who police say shot and killed the owner of a convenience store in Mount Dora. The other owner is in critical condition.

Police say 47-year-old Minh Nguyen and 56-year-old Khiem Ba Trinh were victims of an armed robbery at the T&N Market on North Grandview Street on Monday night.

Investigators said both victims were shot multiple times. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Trinh is in the hospital in critical condition.

MORE NEWS: Florida mother dies weeks after being run over by teens while defending son

The suspect remains at large.

"The suspect accosted Mr. Trihn and forced him back into the store as they were closing for the evening," police said. "The suspect fled through the parking lot and was not located. A customer went into the store after the suspect fled and found them shot before calling 911."

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: 'Suspicious' death investigation underway after Orlando woman dies from severe burns

Police are looking for a male suspect, thin build, wearing all black and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. There is a reward being offered for any information leading to an arrest.