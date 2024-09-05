TIMELINE: Torrential storms may lead to flash flooding across Central Florida

A stationary front will remain draped across the Central Florida region through the weekend.

Another afternoon of slow-moving, torrential storms is on the way with 1" of rain for many, and up to 5-6" of rain for a handful of neighborhoods.

This could lead to ponding on the roads or some brief flash flooding. Remember: turn around, don't drown. While that could save your life, it'll also save your vehicle.

Driving through floodwaters can lead to an engine hydro-lock and cost thousands – or total your vehicle.

Temperatures will remain seasonable all week with highs around or just above 90°F and rain chances remain high.

Tracking the Tropics

A tropical wave moving into the Gulf of Mexico from the Caribbean may develop into a tropical depression.

The European model is bullish on a tropical depression forming in the next few days. If this did happen off of Texas, rainy impacts would be expected from Texas to Louisiana.

Elsewhere in the tropics, several waves exist and may develop, but at this point there are no threats to land.

By mid-September, this lull in the action is expected to transition into quite an active pattern.

