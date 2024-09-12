Expand / Collapse search

TIMELINE: More scattered downpours expected on Thursday in Central Florida

Published  September 12, 2024 7:48am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: September 12, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida can expect more scattered downpours in the forecast for the next several days, but we'll enjoy a break from the action by Sunday with only a few isolated showers.

The air will also feel a bit less humid during the afternoons. Something to look forward to!

Tracking the tropics

Our weather story features thick, tropical humidity for the next several days followed by a nice push of dry air for late this weekend as an area of low pressure develops off the Carolinas, pushing it in. 

This area of low pressure has a chance to become a subtropical system, but it will track away from Florida.

