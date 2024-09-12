TIMELINE: More scattered downpours expected on Thursday in Central Florida

Central Florida can expect more scattered downpours in the forecast for the next several days, but we'll enjoy a break from the action by Sunday with only a few isolated showers.

The air will also feel a bit less humid during the afternoons. Something to look forward to!

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Tracking the tropics

Our weather story features thick, tropical humidity for the next several days followed by a nice push of dry air for late this weekend as an area of low pressure develops off the Carolinas, pushing it in.

This area of low pressure has a chance to become a subtropical system, but it will track away from Florida.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35