River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
14
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Hard Freeze Watch
from SAT 9:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Hard Freeze Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County
Freeze Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 9:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 2:20 AM EST until FRI 9:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 9:00 PM EST until SAT 5:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 2:07 AM EST until SUN 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

TIMELINE: Here's when the winter storm will bring freezing temperatures to Central Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
8:07AM
Winter Weather
TIMELINE: Here's when Central Florida will be impacted by major winter storm

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has a look at your freezing holiday forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A major "once in a generation" winter storm that is slamming the U.S. with bitterly cold temperatures is expected to bring Central Florida the chilliest Christmas in more than thirty years. 

Freeze warnings and watches have been issued across most of the state as temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s and 30s – with wind chills in the teens in some areas. 

So when will you need your winter coat? FOX 35 is timing out the chilly temperatures for you to make sure you and your family are prepared this holiday weekend.

RELATED: Freeze warnings, watches in Central Florida as winter storm threatens to bring Christmas cold front

Friday will be a more comfortable day in the high 60s and low 70s. It's when Santa Claus is preparing to take flight around the world that the freezing cold temperatures move in.

CHRISTMAS EVE FORECAST

On Saturday – Christmas Eve – between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. air falls to freezing and wind chills in the teens and 20s are expected. Wake up temps Christmas Eve morning will be down in the 20s and 30s all across the viewing area with highs only in the 40s and low 50s. 

Christmas Eve night will see highs only in the 40s, with ‘feels like temperatures’ in the upper 30s. 

RELATED: Central Florida freeze: 5 P's to help you prepare for chilly weather

CHRISTMAS DAY FORECAST

On Christmas Day, lows fall to freezing levels again and dangerous wind chills return. Christmas Day brings similar temps with freeze warnings looking likely then as well. Wind-chills or "feels like" temps will range from the teens to 20s during the morning hours.  

Wake-up temperatures on Christmas Day will be in the 20s and 30s – 31 in Orlando, 22 in Gainesville, 24 in Ocala. Highs will be stuck in the mid-40s with lots of sunshine. 