TIMELINE: Tropical moisture to bring heavy rain and storms to Central Florida

While only a few showers are taking place this morning across Central Florida, heavy rain and storms will be steadily moving in for our Tuesday.

By mid to late morning, steady downpours will be filtering in from our southwest, growing more widespread by lunchtime.

So far, the recent trends show the heaviest rain taking place from around 12 to 3 p.m.

The widespread rain will gradually grow more isolated and sparse through this evening.

Temperatures will struggle to warm-up much at all today and this week, with high temperatures only making into the mid to upper 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD: More shower and thunderstorm chances are in store for every day this week across Central Florida. With tropical moisture at play, this means a lot of much-needed rain is on the way, which hopefully helps reduce and lessen drought conditions throughout the state.

An area of low pressure will form and bring a surge of tropical moisture into the Gulf of Mexico and spread to Florida.

Tropical downpours will be likely each day with increased potential for some flooding by the end of the week. Models are coming together on where the highest rain totals, but for now a range of 2-6" seems like the sweet spot in Central Florida.

A few isolated spots could see higher totals, especially for areas south of Orlando. We'll see a big change in temperatures this week as well. After today, highs will struggle to make it out of the 80s, with most days topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

