TIMELINE: Dangerous heat, stormy weather to kick off the weekend in Central Florida

Like Thursday, we're in for a hot and very humid day with, feels-like temps – our heat index – exceeding 107°F making for dangerous heat for extended and strenuous activities.

We're also facing a stormy afternoon. While yesterday most of the storms impacted the Atlantic coast during the evening, this Friday afternoon will feature a focus farther inland, closer to Orlando.

Expect torrential rains, frequent lightning and isolated wind gusts past 50 mph with an overall rain chance of 60%-70% anytime between 2pm-7pm.

Looking ahead to the weekend, this classic, summertime pattern continues through the weekend with highs in the low to mid-90s and scattered to numerous afternoon and evening storms.

In the tropics, there are now three areas to track, but only one that's of immediate concern: In the central Atlantic, a vigorous tropical wave is likely to become Tropical Depression #3 later today and could become Tropical Storm Beryl soon after.

Its track is still far from certain, but most models bring it into the Caribbean next week, tracking south of Florida. There are some indications this system may try to move farther north toward our area of concern around the week of July 6-7th, but we're more than a week out and that scenario is far from certain.

Meanwhile, just behind future Beryl, a tropical wave has a low chance – but a chance nonetheless – to become a system during the 2nd week of July taking a similar path.

The disturbance in the western Caribbean will drift into Mexico with little fanfare other than more rain.

Overall, our summer wet season is in full swing and earlier forecasts for an extremely busy hurricane season are in the early stages fo coming to fruition.