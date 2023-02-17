Three men arrested after going on burglary spree throughout Central Florida: Deputies

Three Jacksonville men have been arrested after they allegedly smashed 26 car windows and stole items from each of the vehicles, Flagler County Deputies said.

Deputies arrested La Darvin Noisette, 20, Donte Juan McCrary, 21, and Jamari McCrary, 20 who are also tied to a string of burglaries in the Volusia and St. John counties.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Madison Green Apartments and Tuscan Reserve Apartments off State Road 100 in Palm Coast in response to a vehicle’s alarm sounding on Jan. 23.

Deputies found multiple cars whose windows had been smashed and burglarized. Two firearms, a .380 Ruger and a Beretta A300 .12ga shotgun, were reported stolen and believed to be the target of the suspects.

Investigators arrived at the scene and spoke with a victim who reported a fraudulent charge on their credit card that had been stolen during the burglaries. Surveillance footage from an Ormond Beach gas station was retrieved and showed one of the suspects and the Volkswagen Passat they were traveling in, deputies said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies such as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, the Volusia Sheriff's Office, and the Daytona Beach Police Department said they were investigating a string of similar burglaries.

All three men were arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and booked into jail.