Expand / Collapse search

Three Central Florida schools receive A's for 2023-24 school year

By
Published  July 24, 2024 3:39pm EDT
Education
FOX 35 Orlando

Extended academic year starts for 2 schools

Two Central Florida schools are evaluating the pros and cons of an extended school year. Students and teachers at Wyomina Park Elementary in Ocala returned to school on Monday, nearly a month earlier than usual. Challenger 7 Elementary in Cocoa is also starting a new year-round schedule.

FLORIDA - The Florida Department of Education has released its 2024 grades for each district in the Sunshine State. Among the dozens of school districts evaluated, three from Central Florida received A's. 

Almost 1,300 schools statewide earned an "A" grade, highlighting a 6 percent increase over 2023. The number of schools that previously earned an "F" grade decreased, with 81 fewer schools earning a "D" and 14 fewer schools earning an "F."

Orange, Seminole, Sumter, and Brevard County school districts all earned A's for the 2023-2024 school year. Orange County went from 77 to 88 schools, earning A's this past school year. 

Alachua, Flagler, Lake, Osceola, and Volusia all earned "B"s for the 2024 school year, while Marion and Polk counties earned C's. 

2 Central Florida schools begin extended academic year

Charter schools in the state also saw improvements, with 69 percent earning an "A" or "B" grade in 2024. 

The Florida State Board of Education approved a new school and district grading scale on July 24.