Three Central Florida schools receive A's for 2023-24 school year

The Florida Department of Education has released its 2024 grades for each district in the Sunshine State. Among the dozens of school districts evaluated, three from Central Florida received A's.

Almost 1,300 schools statewide earned an "A" grade, highlighting a 6 percent increase over 2023. The number of schools that previously earned an "F" grade decreased, with 81 fewer schools earning a "D" and 14 fewer schools earning an "F."

Orange, Seminole, Sumter, and Brevard County school districts all earned A's for the 2023-2024 school year. Orange County went from 77 to 88 schools, earning A's this past school year.

Alachua, Flagler, Lake, Osceola, and Volusia all earned "B"s for the 2024 school year, while Marion and Polk counties earned C's.

Charter schools in the state also saw improvements, with 69 percent earning an "A" or "B" grade in 2024.

The Florida State Board of Education approved a new school and district grading scale on July 24.