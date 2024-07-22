2 Central Florida schools begin extended academic year

Two Central Florida schools are evaluating the pros and cons of an extended school year.

Students and teachers at Wyomina Park Elementary in Ocala returned to school on Monday, nearly a month earlier than usual. Challenger 7 Elementary in Cocoa is also starting a new year-round schedule.

Students just wrapped up their summer break and are back in the classroom, but this isn't the first time they have tried a year-round schedule.

Brevard County School Board members say many community members have requested this change. The new schedule translates to the same number of school days as the traditional calendar, with no additional days required for students or staff.

Under the new schedule, Fridays are early release days. Students will start the school year early and have a two-week break at the end of September and the first week of October. Traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks will remain, and spring break will be extended to two weeks instead of one.

School board members are eager to see how the new schedule works out. The school year will end at the same time as other schools, followed by a six-week summer break.