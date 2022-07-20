This Florida county is banning adults without kids from playgrounds
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Adults who aren't accompanied by children at playgrounds in one Florida county will reportedly be prohibited from being in the play area, according to a new ordinance.
WPTV reports that Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth announced that the new regulation will ban adults 18 and older from entering or staying in a designated kid's play area at the county's parks unless they are supervising and/or accompanying kids 12 or younger.
While the public is still welcome to attend county parks, adults without a child with them will be prohibited from hanging out at the playgrounds.
"Public safety is always a priority, especially when it comes to our children, so I am pleased with this added layer of safety at county playgrounds," Weinroth said according to WPTV.
The new rule is set to go into effect in a few weeks.