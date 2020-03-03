Third 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case confirmed in Florida

article

The Florida Department of Health announced on Tuesday that a 3rd person in Florida has tested 'presumptive positive' for the coronavirus. Two others have already been confirmed with the virus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

The new patient is the second in Hillsborough County where a 20-year-old woman is currently quarantined with the coronavirus. Reports say that the new case is the traveling companion of the woman currently being monitored.

The other confirmed case is a 60-year-old Manatee County man.

The Florida Department of Health is monitoring every person who has come into contact with these two confirmed patients.

The male patient is said to not have a travel history to countries where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. He sought health care after showing symptoms though. He is in stable condition and remains hospitalized. The 20-year-old woman patient does have a history of travel to Italy though, where an outbreak of COVID-19 was recently reported. She is in stable condition and remains isolated under medical are at home. Both patients will stay isolated until cleared by public health officials.

Testing 'presumptive positive' means the patient has tested positive for COVID-19 through state laboratories. The Centers for Disease Control must then confirm the findings.

According to the Florida Department of Health website, there are now 16 pending testing results and 24 negative testing results. There are currently 247 people under public health monitoring.

Governor DeSantis declared "a public health emergency in the State of Florida," as the state works to stop the spread of coronavirus within the state. The emergency status equips the state with the necessary resources to do so.

For example, Tampa, Miami, and Jacksonville now have testing centers for COVID-19. Tests are performed at these laboratories and results are shown in 24 to 48 hours. If the patient tests positive, then the specimens are sent to the CDC for final confirmation.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old New York man who has been diagnosed with the virus recently traveled to Miami, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. There are no known cases in the Miami area right now, however.

There are now more than 80,000 cases worldwide and nearly 3,000 deaths.