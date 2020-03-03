Department of Health in Orange County opens call center for coronavirus concerns, questions

article

The Department of Health in Orange County has established its own call center for coronavirus concerns and questions, health officials announced on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) announced on Tuesday that three people so far have tested 'presumptive positive' for the coronavirus. The CDC has confirmed that two of those three have the virus, otherwise known as COVID-19. The newest patient is from Hillsborough County, where a 20-year-old woman with a travel history to Italy is quarantined at home. The newest patient is said to be a travel companion of the woman. The other patient is a 60-year-old Manatee County man, who does not have a travel history to an area of concern and he also remains under isolation at home.

The Florida DOH established a call center for any concerns or general questions that residents or visitors may have regarding COVID-19. The call center can be reached at 1-866-779-6121 and will be open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Concerns and questions can also be sent in via email to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

The Florida DOH in Orange County followed this by establishing their own Coronavirus call center for Orange County residents specifically. The number to call is 407-723-5004 and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While this call center has been established, the Florida DOH wants to remind citizens that despite the recent COVID-19 cases in the state, the overall immediate threat to the public still remains low. Meanwhile, the DOH in Orange County specifically said that they have planned and coordinated with their community partners and that they have procedures and protocols are in place if COVID-19 is confirmed in the county.

They also advised the following tips to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including the coronavirus:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and avoid contact with persons in poor health.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The Florida DOH said that there are currently 247 people under public health monitoring.

The state remains under a 'public health emergency' and is continuing to work to stop the spread of coronavirus within the state. There are testing centers in Tampa, Miami, and Jacksonville to test specimens before final confirmation from the CDC.

