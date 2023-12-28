What's open and closed on New Year's Day 2024

Say goodbye to 2023, and hello to 2024! New Year’s Day 2024 is on a Monday, and some businesses, public services and government offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

This can include postal delivery, banks, and even the stock market.

Here’s what will be closed — and open — on Jan. 1, 2024:

Mail delivery

FILE - A US Postal Service letter carrier walks back to his truck after delivering a package in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Expand

Post offices will be closed on Monday, which means mail and packages won’t be delivered by the United States Postal Service.

Packages from other delivery services could also be impacted. Most FedEx services are closed on Jan. 1 . Most UPS services are also closed on Monday .

Banks

The Federal Reserve is observing New Year’s Day, which means most banks will be closed.

Banks are not required to close on federal holidays, but many do. Check your local branch before visiting.

Additionally, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed.

Court and government offices

All federal offices will be closed. However, at the state government level, some may still be open.

Courts will likely be closed, too. Check with your local branch before visiting.

FILE - People walk by an installation with the 2024 numerals at Times Square on Dec. 20, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Wang Fan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Grocery stores and other retailers

As with other major holidays, private retailers may choose to be open, closed, or amend their hours on New Year’s Day. Costco is closed , as well as Aldi , Target , and Sam’s Club .

Here are a few that plan to be open on New Year’s Day:

As always, check with your destination on Monday before visiting.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.