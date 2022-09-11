Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 16-18
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - There's always plenty to do in Orlando. Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18.
- SeaWorld's Spootacular returns on Sept. 17 and will run on select days through Oct. 31. The family fun Halloween event is included in park admission.
- The Kevin Hart 2022 Tour is coming to Orlando's Amway Center on Sept. 16. The show begins at 7 p.m.
- Actor, writer, dancer, and comic, Affion Crockett will hold shows at the Orlando Improv on Sept. 16-17. Dinner packages are $52 and include admission to the show for two guests, two salads, half fried chicken to share and a choice of a side to share, according to the venue's website.
- A Spice Girls tribute show will take place at The Abbey on S. Eola Drive in Orlando. Doors open at 7 p.m.
- International Food and Drink Festival: The "biggest culinary event in Central Florida" will take place on Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Festival Park in downtown Orlando. Admission is free and the event is family friendly.
- Enjoy live music in historic downtown Sanford from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for more details.
RECURRING EVENTS:
- Orlando Magical Dining is underway and runs through Oct. 2. During this time, diners can feast on a three-course, prix fixe dinner for just $40 per person (plus tax and gratuity) at 102 participating restaurants in the Central Florida area.
- Taste your way around the world with mouthwatering samples from several countries at EPCOT's International Food and Wine Festival. The annual event kicked off at the Disney theme park in July and will run daily through Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. until the park closes. Admission to EPCOT is required, along with a theme park reservation.
- SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream kicked off early September and will run on select nights through Oct. 31.
- Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party runs through Oct. 31 on select nights.