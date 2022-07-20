Visit Orlando's Magical Dining returns in August: See restaurants, menus
ORLANDO, Fla. - Get your stretchy pants ready: Visit Orlando's Magical Dining returns in August for its 17th year!
From Aug. 26 through Oct. 2, diners can feast on a three-course, prix fixe dinner for just $40 per person (plus tax and gratuity) at 102 participating restaurants in the Central Florida area! The annual dining program donates $1 from each meal served to The Able Trust, which works to help expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
MAGICAL DINING RESTAURANTS & MENUS
From downtown Orlando to Disney, participating restaurants have designed special menus that include an appetizer, entrée and dessert. Many offer vegan and vegetarian options too.
Newcomers to the program include 7593 Chophouse, Bosphorus Turkish Cuisine, The Hampton Social, and Bovine Steakhouse.
If you've never experienced Magical Dining, this is what the menu for The Hampton Social looks like:
APPETIZERS
Bang Bang Chicken
hand breaded, seafood salad, slaw, house bbq, bang bang chili sauce
Tuna Tartare*
avocado, taro chips
Parmesan Truffle Fries
shoe string fries, fresh parmesan
MAIN COURSE
South Hampton Pizza
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, basil, premium cheeses
Shrimp Tacos
citrus, slaw, spicy aioli, jalapeños, house salsa, lime, corn tortillas
Spicy Rigatoni
Vegetarian
parmesan, basil, calabrian pepper vodka cream sauce
DESSERT
Banana Creme Pie
toasted waffle, bananas, chocolate shavings, whipped cream
Blondie Brownie
amaretto caramel, toasted walnuts, whipped cream, vanilla gelato
Tres Leches Pound Cake
lavender rose custard, coconut cream, strawberries
Due to the popularity of the program, diners are encouraged to make reservations at the restaurant of your choice. Remember to request the Magical Dining menu upon arrival at the restaurant.
For a complete list of participating restaurants and menus, visit the Magical Dining website.