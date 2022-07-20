Visit Orlando's Magical Dining returns in August: See restaurants, menus

Get your stretchy pants ready: Visit Orlando's Magical Dining returns in August for its 17th year!

From Aug. 26 through Oct. 2, diners can feast on a three-course, prix fixe dinner for just $40 per person (plus tax and gratuity) at 102 participating restaurants in the Central Florida area! The annual dining program donates $1 from each meal served to The Able Trust, which works to help expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

MAGICAL DINING RESTAURANTS & MENUS

From downtown Orlando to Disney, participating restaurants have designed special menus that include an appetizer, entrée and dessert. Many offer vegan and vegetarian options too.

Newcomers to the program include 7593 Chophouse, Bosphorus Turkish Cuisine, The Hampton Social, and Bovine Steakhouse.

If you've never experienced Magical Dining, this is what the menu for The Hampton Social looks like:

APPETIZERS

Bang Bang Chicken

hand breaded, seafood salad, slaw, house bbq, bang bang chili sauce

Tuna Tartare*

avocado, taro chips

Parmesan Truffle Fries

shoe string fries, fresh parmesan

MAIN COURSE

South Hampton Pizza

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, basil, premium cheeses

Shrimp Tacos

citrus, slaw, spicy aioli, jalapeños, house salsa, lime, corn tortillas

Spicy Rigatoni

Vegetarian

parmesan, basil, calabrian pepper vodka cream sauce

DESSERT

Banana Creme Pie

toasted waffle, bananas, chocolate shavings, whipped cream

Blondie Brownie

amaretto caramel, toasted walnuts, whipped cream, vanilla gelato

Tres Leches Pound Cake

lavender rose custard, coconut cream, strawberries

Due to the popularity of the program, diners are encouraged to make reservations at the restaurant of your choice. Remember to request the Magical Dining menu upon arrival at the restaurant.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and menus, visit the Magical Dining website.