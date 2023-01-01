2 found dead inside senior living apartment in Mount Dora: police

Two people were found dead inside a senior living community apartment in Mount Dora Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The Mount Dora Police Department said its officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity at Waterman Village on Waterman Avenue around 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman dead.

Detectives are working to learn how the two died. The victims' identities have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's criminal investigations unit at (352) 735 – 7130.