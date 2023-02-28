These 4 theme parks in Florida are among the best in the country: report

article

Florida isn't considered a top vacation destination for nothing.

Besides our beaches and food scene, theme parks are a major reason why the Sunshine State is so popular among tourists and locals. In fact, U.S. News recently released a list of the 17 best amusement parks to visit in 2023 from coast-to-coast, and it should come as no surprise that four of Florida's theme parks are on it.

Fun Spot America – Orlando, FL

This theme park offers thrills perfect for a family on a budget. It's typically more affordable than the bigger parks, with single-day tickets starting at $59.95. Fun Spot has rides and entertainment for all ages, including classics like Bumper Kars, to multi-level go-kart tracks and the only wooden roller coaster in Orlando!

Walt Disney World – Orlando, FL

You can't talk about theme parks without a mention of "the most magical place on earth." Walt Disney World continues to be one of the most famous amusement parks in the world, appealing to kids and adults alike. Guests have four parks to choose from – Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios – and each one offers a uniquely magical experience.

Universal Orlando Resort - Orlando, FL

Famous for its rides based on characters from popular movies and TV shows, Universal Orlando Resort is truly a park that offers something for everyone. There are three distinct parks to choose from: Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay water park, with a fourth being added in 2025 when Epic Universe opens! And let's face it: seeing Hogwarts Castle lit up at night is pretty cool!

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – Tampa, FL

If you are a roller coaster junkie, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has enough to challenge every level of thrill seekers! The park offers tons of attractions and a zoo with more than 200 species of animals. It also just happens to be home to the world's fastest and tallest ride of its kind, the Serengeti Flyer, which just recently opened.

Noticeably absent from the list was SeaWorld Orlando, but SeaWorld San Diego in California did rank among the best.