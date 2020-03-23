There's drug combo to shorten coronavirus, French researchers say

article

Researchers in France have issued a statement detailing how a combination of antimalarial medication and antibiotics could be a vital weapon in the battle against coronavirus.

The researchers’ work has garnered global attention, notably from President Trump. Researchers prescribed the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin to patients earlier this month, according to the research, which is published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents.

In the statement, which was released Sunday, IHU-Méditerranée Infection in Marseille described the treatment protocol for COVID-19 patients. “A treatment with the hydroxychloroquine combination (200 mg x 3 per day for 10 days) + Azithromycin (500 mg on the 1st day then 250 mg per day for 5 more days), as part of the precautions for use of this association (including an electrocardiogram on D0 and D2)," they write, in the translated statement. “In cases of severe pneumonia, a broad-spectrum antibiotic is also used.”

“We believe that it is not ethical that this association should not be systematically included in therapeutic trials concerning the treatment of COVID-19 infection in France,” the researchers add.

In the abstract of their research study, researchers noted that patients “showed a significant reduction of the viral carriage,” six days after treatment with the two drugs began, and “much lower average carrying duration,” compared to untreated patients.

The untreated patients were included in the study as negative controls. Six patients in the study were asymptomatic, while 22 had upper respiratory tract infection symptoms and eight had lower respiratory tract infection symptoms. Researchers treated 20 cases in the study.

“HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine,” tweeted President Trump on Saturday.

Trump urged the immediate use of the combination of medicines.

“The FDA has moved mountains - Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents).....be put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST, and GOD BLESS EVERYONE!”

In an interview on "Fox and Friends" Friday morning, Dr. Mehmet Oz said that he is feeling optimistic about the French research data. “These medications were remarkably effective in reducing the viral load in people who had coronavirus, the COVID-19,” Oz explained. “We could actually make this virus behave a lot more like the flu virus, if that’s true.”

As of Sunday afternoon, at least 318,662 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, 27,004 of which are in the U.S. The disease has accounted for at least 13,662 deaths around the world, including 347 people in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

