Flagler County beaches close to prevent coronavirus spread, Brevard and Volusia County beaches remain open

Flagler County has temporarily closed its beaches in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The closure went into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday due to an emergency order.

The county's move follows the same action taken by the City of Flagler Beach.

“Both of our entities kept the beaches open as long as it was reasonably safe to do so,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “For the safety of our residents and visitors, we need to close all of our beaches to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.”

MORE NEWS: Orange County COVID-19 testing site to open Monday by appointment only

An emergency order was signed Sunday afternoon by County Administrator Jerry Cameron under the authority of the State of Local Emergency adopted March 16.

Advertisement

A reopening date was not announced.

The beaches in Brevard and Volusia County remain open.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live