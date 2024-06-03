Rolling Stones to take over Orlando's Camping World Stadium on Monday night: Parking, tickets & more

article

The Rolling Stones are ready to start Orlando up on Monday night!

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will take over Camping World Stadium on the '24 Hackney Diamonds Tour on Monday night. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show is set to start at 8.

On Sunday, the band released more tickets for the show, starting at $65.50, not including taxes and fees. Other tickets around the stadium are still available as of Monday morning.

The Rolling Stones timeline

3:30 p.m.: Road closures begin

4 p.m.: Downtown Orlando shuttle service begins

4 p.m.: All stadium parking lots open

4 p.m.: Stadium box office opens at Church Street & Rio Grande Avenue

5:45 p.m.: Early entry VIP tickets

6 p.m.: All gates open

8 p.m.: Concert begins

1 hour after concert ends: Downtown Orlando shuttle service ends

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 23: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards perform onstage during 'STONES TOUR '24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS' at Met Life Stadium on May 23, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Expand

What to know

Bag policy

Camping World Stadium's bag policy asks fans to leave large bags at home. The clear bag policy is in effect:

Clear plastic bags are allowed, must not be larger than 14" x 14" x 6"

Small clutch bags must not be larger than 4.5" x 6.5"

Exceptions include medically-necessary items and parent bags

Prohibited bags include: coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, draw-string bags, luggage, computer/camera bags

Mobile lockers located near Church Street & Rio Grande Avenue ($15 per locker)

Prohibited items

The following items are not permitted inside Camping World Stadium for The Rolling Stones concert:

Non-clear bags

Outside food & drink

Camera lenses (cameras with lenses shorter than 3" are permitted)

Laptops

Signs

Hard-sided cups

Noisemakers

Animals (except service animals)

Recreational items

Weapons

Seatbacks

Parking, shuttle service

Parking, however, is scarce. Venue officials said on-site parking is sold out for the concert, but there are still other options. Fans can park in downtown Orlando and ride the free shuttle to and from the stadium starting at 4 p.m.

Before and after the event, the shuttle will pick fans up and drop them back off on Central Avenue between Hughey Avenue and Garland Avenue, under Interstate 4.

At the stadium, the shuttle drops fans off and picks them back up at Church Street and Nashville Avenue.

Road closures will be in effect on Monday, too, starting at 3:30 p.m. Here's a map:

The Rolling Stones are set to perform at Camping World Stadium on Monday, June 3, 2024. Here's a look at the parking and shuttle map in downtown Orlando.

Uber, Lyft pick-up and drop-off

Rideshare pick-up and drop-off is located at Lot 9 (801 S. Rio Grande Avenue) and Dollins Avenue between Washington Street and East Central Boulevard.

Click here for more information.