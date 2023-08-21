The cheapest, most expensive cities in Florida to get gas amid record-breaking prices

Good news, Florida! Gas prices are on the decline after reaching a new 2023 high last week, according to AAA.

In the Sunshine State, the average decreased by 4 cents in as many days, a new report said.

These prices aren't expected to stay low for long, though. according to AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins, there's one major reason to blame for an incoming surge in gas prices – hurricane season.

"The volatility in prices at the pump will likely continue throughout the next couple of months, now that the tropics are beginning to heat up," Jenkins said. "Pump prices typically increase if a tropical system threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi coastlines. These refineries are the primary supplier of gasoline for Florida.

"The extent of the price hike varies, depending on the severity of the storm and extent of any damages sustained by the refineries or supply chain."

Where to find the cheapest gas

According to AAA, these are the least expensive metro markets in Florida to fill up:

Fort Walton Beach: $3.52

Pensacola: $3.55

Panama City: $3.57

These Florida cities have the most expensive gas

You might want to avoid filling up in the following metro areas:

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton: $3.96

Naples: $3.89

Gainesville: $3.89

How much is gas in Orlando, Central Florida?

Here's a look at the current average gas prices across Central Florida:

Orlando: $3.81

Daytona Beach: $3.82

Lakeland-Winter Haven: $3.83

Melbourne-Titusville: $3.80

Ocala: $3.83

The Villages: $3.84

