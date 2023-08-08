'Major wild card' could drive gas prices even higher in Florida

Gas prices in Florida have hit an all-time high this year – and drivers can expect the unexpected at the pump in the coming months, too.

On Friday, the state's average reached a new high for 2023 at $3.84 a gallon, according to a new report from AAA. That's higher than the previous record of $3.72 set back in April.

"Florida gas prices are now the highest since August of last year," said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

Why gas prices are going up

A couple of reasons for the surge in prices are extreme temperatures along the Gulf Coast that have kept refineries from operating at full capacity and oil prices being significantly higher than a month ago, causing global oil supplies to tighten, Jenkins added.

This 'major wild card’ could send gas prices spiking again

While some factors – like back to school and the end of busy summer driving season – might alleviate pressure on gas prices, there's a "major wild card" that might cause another spike: hurricane season.

"Drivers should expect continued volatility at the pump during the coming months, particularly as we approach peak hurricane season," Jenkins said. "The majority of Florida's gasoline is supplied by refineries along the Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines.

"Gas prices could spike just based on the mere threat of a hurricane making landfall in this region. How high gas prices go from there – and for how long – would then be based on whether those refineries suffered any long term damage."

The most expensive gas in Florida is nearly $4

According to AAA, the most expensive metro market in the state to fill your tank is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area at $3.96 a gallon on average. The least expensive is the Fort Walton Beach area at $3.58 a gallon.

How you can save on gas

Here are a few tips to save at the pump, thanks to AAA:

Combine errands to limit driving time

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2%

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy

Where to find the cheapest gas in your area

