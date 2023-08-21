Tropical Storm Gert forms overnight, NHC now tracking 5 systems in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is tracking not one, not two, but five systems in the Atlantic – three of which are tropical storms.

Tropical Storm Emily

Tropical Storm Emily formed around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and is now located over 1,100 miles west-northwest of the Cape Verde Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest update on Monday. Emily is producing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as it moves toward the west-northwest at 12 mph.

Emily is forecast to weaken soon and could become a post-tropical cyclone by Monday evening.

There are no hazards affecting lands for this storm.

Tropical Storm Franklin

Tropical Storm Franklin formed around 5 p.m. on Sunday, just hours after the formation of Tropical Storm Emily.

Franklin is located about 245 miles south of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, according to the NHC's latest update. The storm is producing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph as it moves west at 12 mph.

The NHC said the storm could strengthen before making landfall in Hispaniola. late Tuesday.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the north and east coast of the Dominican Republic and parts of Haiti. The region could see up to 10 inches of rain, with isolated amounts up to 15 inches.

Tropical Storm Gert

Tropical Storm Gert formed shortly after midnight on Monday morning, the NHC said.

Gert is located over 450 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving at 40 mph.

This tropical storm is forecast to become a remnant low later on Monday and dissipate on Tuesday.

There are no hazards affecting lands for this storm.

Photo: NHC

Invest AL-91

Invest AL-91 continues to bring showers and thunderstorms associated with a trough of low pressure to the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This storm could develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by Tuesday.

Some parts of southern Texas and northern Mexico could get tropical storm watches or warnings on Monday.

There's a 70% chance that this storm forms in the next two days.

Invest AL-92

The NHC is also tracking a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic that's associated with a tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands.

A tropical depression is likely to form this week as it moves toward the west-northwest across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

There's a 40% chance this storm develops in the next two days, and a 70% chance it does in the next seven.

Will any storms impact Florida?

The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track these five systems, none of which are expected to impact Florida at this time.

