National Pizza Day is upon us.

Ahead of the big day on Friday, here's a look at the best pizza places in Florida, according to Dave Portnoy. The Barstool Sports founder and self-proclaimed pizza king is known for his candid pizza reviews, in which he travels all over the U.S. in search of the best slice.

"One bite, everybody knows the rules," he says at the top of every review in which he rates every pizzeria out of 10 possible points.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 554 -- Pictured: (l-r) Dave Portnoy, host of Barstool Sports, talks with host Seth Meyers during an interview on July 19, 2017 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

The best pizza places in Florida, according to Dave Portnoy

Mister O1 - South Beach, Miami Beach (Dave's rating: 8.9) Eleventh Street Pizza, Miami (Dave's rating: 8.2) (Tie) Lucali, Miami Beach; Heritage, Fort Lauderdale; Pizzaacraft Artisan Pizzeria, Fort Lauderdale; Tucci's Pizza, Boca Raton (Dave's rating: 8.1) Blocks Pizza Deli, Miami Beach (Dave's rating: 8.0) (Tie) Pizzette Miami, Miami Beach; Sicilian Oven, Boca Raton (Dave's rating: 7.9) (Tie) Giotto Maestro Della Pizza, Miami Beach; Luigi's Coal Oven Pizza, Fort Lauderdale; Grandpa's Pizza, Bonita Springs (Dave's rating: 7.8) (Tie) Nick's New Haven Style Pizzeria and Bar, Boca Raton; Industry Pizza & Slice Shop, Naples (Dave's rating: 7.7) (Tie) Pete's Pizza, Daytona Beach; Pizza District, Boca Raton (Dave's rating: 7.6) (Tie) Pizza Bruno, Orlando; Amarone, Aventura (Dave's rating: 7.5) (Tie) Apizza Brooklyn, Miami; Pizza Time Ristorante, Boca Raton; Frankie's Pizza, Miami (Dave's rating: 7.4)

