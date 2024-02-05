These Florida cities serve the best pizza, report says

National Pizza Day is upon us! While you're thinking of where you can celebrate the cheesy holiday on Feb. 9, check out this new report that'll help you find the best cities in Florida to munch on some 'za.

Pizzello compiled a list of the best pizza cities in the U.S. – and a few of them can be found right here in Florida. Unsurprisingly, New York City is the top dog when it comes to pizza, with an average Google rating of 4.68. These Google ratings are how the pizza oven company determined its rankings, plus an online survey of 1,000 adults.

The Sunshine State didn't crack the top 10, but the highest-ranked pizza cities in Florida are Pembroke Pines and Miramar in Broward County with an average Google rating of 4.52.

Here's a look at the best pizza cities in Florida, according to Pizzello:

Pembroke Pines, Miramar (tie) West Palm Beach, Palm Coast, Cape Coral (tie) Boynton Beach St. Petersburg Largo Plantation, Palm Bay, Hialeah (tie) Tampa

