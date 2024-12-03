As temperatures drop, fire officials urge caution with space heaters

Every December, as the cold weather sets in, firefighters across Central Florida see a spike in house fires — many caused by portable space heaters.

Lt. Tripp Hansen of Seminole County Fire Department said the warnings are especially critical this time of year.

"We’re starting to get colder, so people are going to want to stay warm," Hansen said.

The department has seen an increase in fire-related calls during the first few weeks of cold weather.

"As it goes on, it kind of calms off, but it’s expected, and we’re prepared for that," Hansen added.

To minimize risks, officials are reminding residents to follow essential safety tips when using space heaters:

Keep it clear: Maintain at least three feet of space around heaters, away from flammable items like curtains, bedding, and furniture.

Plug it right: Always plug the heater directly into a wall outlet, not an extension cord or power strip.

Stable surface: Place it on a flat, solid surface, away from high-traffic areas to prevent accidental tipping.

Turn it off: Always switch the heater off when leaving a room or your home.

Protect children and pets: Keep them at a safe distance.

Equally important is ensuring that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are functioning properly.

"That way, you know, if something should happen, and you have some smoke, you know that you're alert, and your family can get out.," Hansen said.

MORE STORIES:

This time of year also brings an uptick in calls reporting the smell of smoke, often caused by dust burning off a heater. Hansen said this is normal and should dissipate within minutes. Residents are encouraged to check for visible signs of fire or smoke before calling 911.

By following these precautions, officials say, families can stay warm and safe throughout the winter.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: