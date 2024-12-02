Bond denied for Florida man accused of killing fiancée after she allegedly broke off engagement

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, help and resources are available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached online, by calling 1-800-799-7233, or by texting "START" to 88788.

A Central Florida man, accused of fatally shooting his fiancée after she reportedly ended their engagement, will remain behind bars without bond.

Timothy Hyder, 57, of St. Cloud, allegedly shot Natalie Du'Mee in the head Sunday after she returned her engagement ring and told him she would not marry him, according to an arrest report.

Authorities say the incident unfolded after the couple returned home from a football watch party, where they had been drinking. An argument about their relationship escalated, and Hyder reportedly retrieved a revolver from his closet and shot Du'Mee.

Investigators said Hyder then instructed Du-'Mee’s daughter, who was inside the home watching a movie, to call 911. Officers responded to the couple's home on Western Sun Drive shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday and found the woman dead on the back patio, police said. Upon arrival, officers said Hyder told them that he "snapped."

Hyder appeared in court Monday afternoon and was charged with first-degree murder. He remains in custody at the Osceola County Jail without bond.

Neighbors expressed shock over the incident. Raymond Brennan, who lives next door, described the neighborhood as typically quiet and safe.

"This is the first time since I've been here that anything even close to this has happened," Brennan said. "You don't even hear about robberies in this neighborhood, so this is kind of shocking for most people here."

A handgun was found "in plain sight" on the kitchen counter, police said in a news release.

"Our hearts go out to the victim and her loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time." said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke in a statement. "If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources to support you. Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or a local domestic violence hotline. You are not alone."

