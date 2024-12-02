Shooting near downtown Orlando, one person transported to hospital, according to OPD

Police are investigating after a shooting near downtown Orlando on Monday morning.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday on East Colonial Drive and Primrose Drive, according to the Orlando Police Department.

One person was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area due to the heavy police presence.

East Colonial Drive is currently shut down in both directions from South Primrose Dr. to Maguire Blvd., according to officials.

The story will be updated as more information is provided.

