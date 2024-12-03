Watch: High-speed chase in Marion County comes to a halt after vehicle crashes into tree
ORLANDO, Fla. - A high-speed car chase in Marion County ended abruptly after the fleeing vehicle crashed into a large tree.
Marion County Sheriff's Office shared dash-cam video of the chase.
On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at around 11:00 p.m. Marion County deputies witnessed a pick-up truck driving 71 mph in a 45 mph zone near Southeast 58th Avenue and Larch Road.
The deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over.
However, the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Johnathan Brooks, continued driving, reaching speeds over 100 mph.
Another deputy joined the chase when Brooks continued onto Highway 441.
Brooks continued the chase for several more miles, reaching speeds around 115 mph.
The chase came to an end when Brooks failed to stop at an intersection, crossing over Southeast 110th Street and crashing his vehicle into a large tree.
The vehicle was destroyed in the crash and Brooks and his passenger were injured and transported to the hospital.
Brooks was arrested for Fleeing to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer with Disregard for Safety Causing Serious Injury.
