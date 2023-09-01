6-year-old dies, mother still injured after Orlando drive-by shooting, police say

A 6-year-old child has died days after being injured in a drive-by shooting that happened in Orlando, police said.

The child, Ajahliyah Hashim, was killed in the shooting that happened near Poppy Ave around 8 p.m. in the Carver Shores neighborhood. A 19-year-old man Isaiyah Wright was also killed in the same shooting that day.

The young girl's mother was also injured but remains in the hospital.

Police believe the child and her mother were not the intended targets of the shooting.

In a statement from the Orange County Public Schools Superintendent said:

"My heart goes out to the Eagle's Nest Elementary community, which has just lost a 6-year-old student to gun violence last night. Ajahliyah Hashim and her mother were victims of a shooting on Tuesday. Our students should not have to live in a world where their lives are in danger in their own neighborhoods. I cannot imagine the pain Ajahliyah’s family is going through. We can not accept that these tragedies have become all too common in our community. This will not stop until we all work together to end these appalling tragedies."

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to call Orlando Police at 911 or report an anonymous tip to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Tips that lead to an arrest can possibly be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for this homicide case.