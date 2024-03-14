16-year-old arrested at New Smyrna Beach after pulling gun out on spring break crowd: Deputies

article

A teen was arrested following an incident involving a gun at New Smyrna Beach on Thursday, deputies said.

Around 3:45 p.m., deputies said they were patrolling the beach when they heard a crowd yelling, then dispersing with people shouting, "He has a gun!"

When deputies ran toward the scene, they saw the 16-year-old wielding a handgun and advanced toward him, telling him to drop the gun.

The teen allegedly ran from police while still holding the gun before heading into the ocean and throwing the gun into the water along with a bag full of marijuana.

The teen surrendered and was arrested at 3:50 p.m. on three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, improper exhibition of a firearm, commission of a 2nd-degree felony with a weapon, resisting a law enforcement officer, two counts of tampering with evidence, and sale of marijuana.

He was also arrested on seven active no-bond warrants out of Orange County, including robbery with a firearm and violation of his probation. He was taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center for processing before transport to the Department of Juvenile Justice.