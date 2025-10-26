Teen killed in Turnpike crash involving tow truck, officials say

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Florida's Turnpike north of mile marker 291 involving a tow truck Saturday evening.

Troopers responded to the incident at 9:44 p.m.

According to officials, a 53-year-old Ocala man driving a 2024 Hino tow truck was traveling southbound, partially in the outside lane and on the outside shoulder, when it began merging fully into the outside lane.

Reports suggest the 18-year-old female victim was driving a 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E, also traveling southbound in that lane, struck the rear of the tow truck.

Troopers say the driver of the Mustang Mach-E was pronounced dead at the scene. The tow truck driver was not injured and remained on-site following the collision.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.