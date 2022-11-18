Teen arrested in murder of 16-year-old Kissimmee girl, police say

A 17-year-old has been arrested for the stabbing death of a 16-year-old girl in Kissimmee, police announced early Friday.

Anas Muhammad is accused of murdering 16-year-old Paola Pagan at the Kensington Apartments. Police responded to the complex around 6 a.m. Thursday after it was reported that Pagan had suffered life-threatening injuries. Pagan was treated on scene by paramedics and transported to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital where, despite life-saving efforts, she died.

During the investigation, detectives identified Muhammad as a person of interest. Police said Muhammad, a resident of the same apartment complex as the victim, ultimately confessed to stabbing Pagan and led detectives to evidence related to the crime.

MORE NEWS: Driver arrested hours after hitting, killing Florida teen waiting for school bus

"Our detectives have worked tirelessly during the day and throughout the night to bring justice to Paola and her family, and I am proud of their professionalism and dedication to bring this case to a close," said Chief Jeff O’Dell.

Muhammad is facing a murder charge and has been ooked into the Juvenile Detention Center with no bond.