Teen arrested after SUV stolen with toddler in back seat from Florida home, police say

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday evening after he was spotted in the vehicle stolen from the driveway of a Holly Hill home last week with a 2-year-old child sleeping in the back seat.

The unidentified teenager is facing a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, along with several traffic-related charges including fleeing and eluding, police said in a new release. He has not been charged with kidnapping and child neglect at this time, pending the outcome of their investigation.

On Friday, a woman told police she pulled into the driveway of a relative's house on Clifton Avenue, and ran inside to grab something, when the suspect crossed the street, got into the vehicle and drove off.

The toddler was later found about 30 minutes later by a Good Samaritan about one-half mile from the home and was reunited with his parents. He was not hurt.

Video captured on the same day allegedly showed the teen abandoning the child along the side of the road.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, an officer in South Daytona spotted the stolen 1999 Volkswagen Tiguan and attempted a traffic stop. The teen driver refused to stop and sped off, police said in a news release.

He drove into the City of Daytona Beach where he was taken into custody at a parking lot in the 500 block of South Beach Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sergeant Tom Bentley at 386-248-9478 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS.

