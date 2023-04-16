Severe weather damages dozens of homes in Brevard County: fire rescue

Dozens of homes were impacted by "a significant wind event" brought on by severe weather on Sunday, according to the Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Officials said between 30 and 35 homes were impacted/damaged in Barefoot Bay. A roof was blown off at least one home.

Officials are still on the scene accessing the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.