Teacher’s assistant credited with saving choking student

A Lake County teacher’s assistant is being praised for saving a student’s life.

Something unexpected happened to Jordan Strouse, 10, at lunch one day last week.

“I had a stuffy nose,” Jordan said. “So, I tried to breathe in through my mouth, so I wouldn’t not breathe and I choked and that’s probably one of the scariest things that ever happened to me.”

The Fruitland Park Elementary student was choking on a piece of cheese. Luckily, Sherry Jutkofsky, or "Mrs. J" to her students, was there.

“I could see that he was choking,” Jutkofsky said. “So, I went up behind him and lightly, because he’s so small, tried to do the Heimlich maneuver.”

Jutkofsky said she learned how to do the Heimlich maneuver during first aid courses. She said it wasn’t easy trying to help Jordan. She had to do the Heimlich maneuver on him multiple times.

“I do feel like anyone in that cafeteria thinks of these kids like their kids and any one of them would’ve absolutely done the same thing,” Jutkofsky said.

Jordan’s mother, Kelly Turner, rushed to the school from work.

“[There were] a lot of emotions at the same time,” Turner said. “I was a little, not only upset but just thankful that there he was. There was nothing wrong with him.”

The terrifying moment has now bonded the family to Mrs. J. They’re thankful she was looking over Jordan that day.

“I mean, it’s hard to put it into words,” Jordan said. “I mean, someone saves your life and you can’t really do anything to repay them and it’s just really hard to put it into words.”