Taylor Swift changes 'Karma' lyric, runs to kiss Travis Kelce after second Eras show in Argentina

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a kiss after her second Eras tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old pop star was seen waving to fans before running over to the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end and planting a kiss on him in photos and videos shared by fans on social media.

In a clip, the pair wrapped their arms around each other and turned around before heading off-stage at the Estadio River Plate Stadium.

TAYLOR SWIFT POSTPONES ARGENTINA CONCERT AFTER TRAVIS KELCE ARRIVES

Earlier in the night, Kelce was joined by the 12-time Grammy Award winner's father Scott Swift in a VIP tent as they enjoyed the show together.

In one clip posted by a fan, Kelce was seen chanting "Ole Ole Ole" along with the crowd while Scott, who wore a Chiefs lanyard, filmed him.

The two-time Super Bowl winner danced and snacked on a bag of chips in another video shared by a social media user.

At the end of her concert, Swift referenced Kelce as she changed the lyrics of her song "Karma," singing "Karma is the guy on the *Chiefs* coming straight home to me."

The concert was originally scheduled for Friday, but Swift announced on Instagram that the show had been postponed a day due to "truly chaotic" weather.

Kelce arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday, according to Page Six. On Friday night, the NFL star and Swift were captured on camera holding hands as they walked through a restaurant in Buenos Aires. Other patrons at the restaurant clapped and cheered as the two made their way toward the exit.

According to People Magazine, the pair dined with Scott in a private room at Elena, a restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel.

Kelce was able to make the trip to South America to support Swift because his team has a bye week and his next game is on Nov. 20.

On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast, the pro athlete hinted that he might be heading "down South" during his bye week.

"Got anything you're looking forward to going to?" Jason asked Travis.

"My skin’s getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny," Travis teased.

"Somewhere south?" the Philadelphia Eagles player quipped, with Travis adding, "Closer to the equator."

Jason then pressed his brother further, asking, "South of the equator?" to which Travis responded with a laugh.

Following her three shows in Buenos Aires, Swift will head to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for two concerts.

Kelce and Swift first sparked dating rumors when she attended his Sept. 24 home game against the Chicago Bears.

Since attending her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September, Swift has cheered Kelce on alongside his family, including mother Donna Kelce, and friends at three of his other matchups. The two have also been spotted on dinner dates in New York City.

On Oct. 22, the "Midnights' hitmaker watched from Brittany Mahomes' suite as the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

After the game, Swift was pictured kissing Kelce on the cheek in a photo shared by Chariah Gordon, the girlfriend of Chiefs player Mecole Hardman. Swift and Kelce were also seen holding hands as they left the stadium.

Last week, Kelce was asked about his relationship with Swift during a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany ahead of his team's international game against the Miami Dolphins.

What is the latest status, and are you in love?," the reporter asked, per a video shared by Entertainment Tonight.

"The latest status is I got to see her last week. That's the latest status right there," he said with a smile.

The reporter quickly followed up, asking, "And the second question was, are you in love?"

"I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal," Kelce replied while grinning.

