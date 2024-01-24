Tavares High School student arrested after fight with 16-year-old girl, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

An 18-year-old high school student was arrested Monday afternoon after a fight with another girl broke out minutes after dismissal, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Jamielynn Parsons was charged with battery, a first degree misdemeanor, and resisting arrest with violence, a third degree felony, after the incident that unfolded at 2:25 p.m. at Tavares High School. Lake County Schools confirmed the fight in a statement to FOX 35.

Two students – Parsons and an unidentified 16-year-old girl – broke out, and a deputy tried to stand in the middle of them to prevent them from hitting each other, according to an arrest affidavit. The 16-year-old girl fell to the ground and Parsons allegedly "followed her down as she continued to swing."

Parsons punched a deputy in the eye as she continued to swing at the 16-year-old girl, the affidavit said. She was held back by a deputy and school administrator as she allegedly continuously tried to hit the victim.

Photo: Lake County Sheriffs Office

After the girls were separated, deputies conducted interviews with both, which determined that Parsons initiated the fight by approaching the 16-year-old, the affidavit said. She also admitted to swinging first.

The victim's parents were contacted and gave a verbal intent to prosecute for the alleged battery.

Parsons was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail. She has since been released after posting $2,000 bond.