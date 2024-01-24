Tavares High School student arrested after fight with 16-year-old girl, deputies say
TAVARES, Fla. - An 18-year-old high school student was arrested Monday afternoon after a fight with another girl broke out minutes after dismissal, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Jamielynn Parsons was charged with battery, a first degree misdemeanor, and resisting arrest with violence, a third degree felony, after the incident that unfolded at 2:25 p.m. at Tavares High School. Lake County Schools confirmed the fight in a statement to FOX 35.
Two students – Parsons and an unidentified 16-year-old girl – broke out, and a deputy tried to stand in the middle of them to prevent them from hitting each other, according to an arrest affidavit. The 16-year-old girl fell to the ground and Parsons allegedly "followed her down as she continued to swing."
Parsons punched a deputy in the eye as she continued to swing at the 16-year-old girl, the affidavit said. She was held back by a deputy and school administrator as she allegedly continuously tried to hit the victim.
After the girls were separated, deputies conducted interviews with both, which determined that Parsons initiated the fight by approaching the 16-year-old, the affidavit said. She also admitted to swinging first.
The victim's parents were contacted and gave a verbal intent to prosecute for the alleged battery.
Parsons was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail. She has since been released after posting $2,000 bond.