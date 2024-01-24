Florida trio's alleged plan to sell stolen Xbox, PS5 on Facebook Marketplace goes awry when deputy shows up

Stream FOX 35 News:

The alleged theft of an Xbox and PlayStation 5 and an ill-fated attempt to sell them on Facebook Marketplace have landed three men in jail after an undercover deputy posing as a buyer exposed their criminal plan.

Thamydious McClain, 20, Dalton Goodman, 19, and J'Von Hatten-Baker, 18, were all arrested and charged with larceny-grand theft, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and dealing in stolen property, according to an arrest affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Goodman is facing additional charges of displaying a firearm during a felony and carrying a concealed, unlicensed firearm.

Deputies responded to a home in Silver Springs on Monday in reference to a residential burglary and grand theft, the affidavit said. Unknown suspects allegedly forcefully entered the home at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday and stole multiple items, totaling over $2,500.

Surveillance video from neighbors showed a blue Hyundai Elantra arriving at the home, two Black males running inside and then leaving with several items in their possession, according to the affidavit. The two men entered the Elantra, which took off and headed north.

Among the items stolen were a PS5, Xbox and safe that contained four packs of prescribed THC gummies and 20 oral capsules, the affidavit said.

PlayStation 5 (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY : Florida woman, 65, accosts, pushes group of girls walking home from school because they littered, deputies say

As deputies processed the crime scene, the homeowner discovered two ads on Facebook Marketplace that were posted for his stolen Xbox and PS5. The ads included photos and videos of the gaming consoles, which were distinguished by the stickers on them that matched their descriptions. The ads were posted by a Facebook profile matching McClain's name.

A deputy made contact with McClain's Facebook profile, and an agreement was made to meet to buy the Xbox and PS5, the affidavit said. McClain told the undercover deputy that he would be in a blue Hyundai Elantra with his cousin, later identified as Hatten-Baker.

The deputy responded to the agreed upon location – First Federal Bank at 5860 W Highway 40 in Ocala – and made contact with the men in the Elantra, which was registered to Goodman. McClain handed the Xbox and PS5 to the deputy, and all three men in the car were detained and transported to Central Operations for further investigation, the affidavit said.

JOYRIDE : Teenage couple, 13 and 14, arrested after taking stolen car on joyride in Flagler County, deputies say

All suspects were read their Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with deputies. Goodman, Hatten-Baker and McClain admitted to being together at Hatten-Baker's residence before traveling to the Silver Springs home, the affidavit said. Deputies said Hatten-Baker and McClain admitted to entering the home and stealing the items; McClain admitted to stealing an unknown amount of marijuana and Xbox, while Hatten-Baker said he stole the safe with the THC gummies. Goodman told deputies he was the one who drove Hatten-Baker and McClain to and from the home in Silver Springs.

(L-R) J'Von Hatten-Baker, Thamydious McClain, Dalton Goodman

MORE CRIME : Florida county sees one of the 'largest drug busts ever' in its history; alleged drug trafficker wanted

The trio also told deputies they tried to sell the stolen items at a pawn shop after leaving the home they allegedly burglarized, but their offer was too low, so they tried Facebook Marketplace instead.

McClain ($5,500 bond), Goodman ($10,500 bond) and Hatten-Baker ($5,500 bond) remain in custody at the Marion County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.