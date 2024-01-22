Wanted man found in Florida Zaxby's parking lot with fake cash inside box of chicken wings, deputies say

article

A wanted man was found inside a car in a Zaxby's parking lot with a gun and fake cash inside a box of chicken wings, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Bryan Chapman was arrested and charged with possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of counterfeited bills and possession of tools for counterfeiting, according to arrest records. The 26-year-old man is also facing charges for an outstanding warrant from DeSoto County for possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Last Wednesday, a Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputy was conducting a citizen contact with two people inside a car in the Zaxby's parking lot, according to a press release. The deputy smelled the odor of marijuana and also learned one of the people in the car, identified as Chapman, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Chapman was detained, and the deputy conducted a search of the vehicle which led to the discovery of counterfeit U.S. currency and a gun, the sheriff's office said. Equipment used to make fake money was also found.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the items found in Chapman's vehicle, which include counterfeit $20 bills inside a box of chicken wings. The gun was found wrapped inside a towel in a trash bag, as seen in the photos.

Photo: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Chapman admitted to producing and possessing the counterfeit bills and the gun, according to deputies. He was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility without bond. As of Monday, he remains in custody.

MORE FLORIDA CRIME :

"I commend Deputy Montemurno for demonstrating such initiative with this investigation," said Sheriff Mark Hunter in a press release. "His willingness to be proactive led to the capture of a felon and helps prevent more people from being victimized."