Target paying employees $2 more per hour amid holiday hiring spree

article

Target is paying employees an extra $2 per hour during the holiday season as it works to boost its workforce amid widespread labor shortages.

Hourly team members that work inside its stores, seasonal team members, service center and supply chain employees and select headquarters positions will be rewarded with the extra money for working during the company's busiest days, Target announced Tuesday.

This applies to hourly store, select headquarter, and service center team members who will have to work on any Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 20 – Dec. 19 as well as those who work on Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas.

MORE NEWS: Disney World bringing back character meet-and-greets, Indiana Jones stunt show

Hourly supply chain team members will be rewarded if they work during a two-week period, which varies based on building, from Oct. 10 to Dec. 18, according to Target.

Target chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer said the extra pay is another way the company is expressing its "deep gratitude" for their "significant contributions."

"This team continues to be at the heart of our strategy," Kremer said. "You have shown up consistently for our guests and one another with a tremendous amount of care and we know this busy holiday season will be no different. "

However, the announcement comes less than two weeks after the company announced it was looking to fill 100,000 seasonal positions across the country to combat the surge in demand during the pivotal shopping season. Additionally, the company said it's adding 30,000 positions to its supply chain facilities nationwide.

TRENDING: WATCH: Alligator rushes out of water, steals Florida boy's fish and pole

The company is also providing 5 million more hours for its existing team members, which will equate to more than $75 million in additional pay, according to Target.

Even before the holiday season kicked off, all frontline hourly full- and part-time team members in stores, distribution centers and contact centers were rewarded with $200 bonuses in July.

This is in addition to the five pandemic-related recognition bonuses offered in 2020. The company also boosted its starting wage to $15 an hour for all team members and coronavirus-related benefits.

Get updates at FOXBusiness.com

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates on holiday hiring.