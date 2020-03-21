Target increases hourly pay, starts paid leave program for employees most vulnerable to COVID-19

article

Target announced they will be increasing the wages of their employees and has started a new paid leave program for those most susceptible to the coronavirus.

In a news release, the retailer said employees 65 and older, pregnant or with underlying conditions qualify for up to 30 days of paid leave. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those groups of people are the most in danger of contracting COVID-19.

In addition to the new paid leave program, Target is temporarily raising pay by $2 an hour until at least May 2.

“We continue to experience incredible demand across our business, and Target’s ability to help our guests in this unprecedented time would not be possible without the strength of our team. I am proud and humbled by the dedication and humanity they show to our guests every day,” said Brian Cornell, CEO of Target. “Increasing their compensation for a job incredibly well done and ensuring continued compensation for those who need to care for themselves and their families is a reflection of our company’s values and simply the right thing to do.”

Target says with the $2-an-hour wage increase, store and distribution center team members will earn $240-$480 more, on average, during this timeframe, depending on whether they are full-time or part-time.

