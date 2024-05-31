Suspicious text leads to possible murder-suicide investigation in Lake County

Stream FOX 35:

Law enforcement is investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened early Friday morning in Umatilla.

The investigation started after someone reported they received a "suspicious text message," according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The content of the message was not immediately made available.

When deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Umatilla Police Department arrived to the 40 block of S. Kentucky Ave. just after 5:30 a.m. on Friday, they found Ki'Anna Lister, 24, and Tracy Bean, 50, dead inside the home.

Both victims displayed signs of "homicidal trauma," deputies said, adding that it was a possible murder-suicide. No other victims were found at the scene.

The relationship between the man and woman has not been confirmed, deputies said.

No other details were released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.