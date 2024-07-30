'Suspicious item' found near FBI building in Orlando

Stream FOX 35:

A "suspicious item" sparked an investigation near the FBI building in Orlando on Monday.

The Maitland Police Department said they were alerted to a mysterious item that was "left on an easement" near the government building at 480 South Keller Road.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office Hazardous Device Team responded and said the item was not dangerous.

"We would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Hazardous Device Team for their assistance," Maitland police said in a statement.

Any roads that were previously closed have since reopened to normal traffic.